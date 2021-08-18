The Handmade Burgers At Brownsville Burger Basket In Tennessee Are Some Of The Best In The State

There are so many chain restaurants and upscale eateries you can go to when it comes to finding a burger on the town, but there’s just something about a locally owned hot spot that really hits you right. Brownsville Burger Basket can be found, aptly, in Brownsville, Tennessee, and though it may not be one of the best-known eateries in the state it just might be one of the most fabulous hidden gems. Learn more about it below, and plan a trip. You won’t be finding Brownsville Burger Basket all over social media, so this is the kind of place you have to visit to believe.

Simply branded "The Basket" on its humble exterior, the Brownsville Burger Basket has been a local favorite for years.Inside you'll find ample space to gather with your friends and family, and we highly recommend bringing them. This is a burger joint where you're treated kindly and expansively, where you're cared for as if you're one of the locals no matter where you're from.Come in, order a meal, pull up a chair. The menu is made up of exactly what you'd expect...Burgers. Fries. Chocolate pie. If you've ever stepped foot in a restaurant found here in the American South, then know that double meat and cheese burgers are on the menu alongside steak fries.You come hungry, and you leave absolutely stuffed. Visitors rave about the great food at great prices and the super-friendly people who make your meals and help you choose the best option for lunchtime.Brownsville Burger Basket offers a series of combination options including plates that come with a choice of baked potatoes, fries, or a salad, or baskets that are served with fries and a drink. You'll find classic burger basket specials and plates of everything from jumbo shrimp to catfish.Have you ever been to Brownsville Burger Basket? Will you be visiting sometime soon? It's great for the entire family, with kids' baskets and homemade desserts rounding out the whole experience.

What a place to visit! Brownsville Burger Basket is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and is closed on the weekends.

After you enjoy your meal, we’d recommend experiencing all the beauty of Tennessee with a visit to the state’s natural wonders .

