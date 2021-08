The Mariners continue to play really well against their direct competitors in the AL Wild Card race. With their series win against Toronto last weekend, they’ve now gone 27-23 against the likes of Houston, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Oakland, Boston, New York, and Toronto. That excellent record against the best teams in the American League is one of the biggest reasons Seattle is still in the thick of the playoff race. From here on out, the Mariners schedule will essentially alternate series between a direct competitor and a below .500 team. If they continue to play well against the best teams, these series against woeful teams present key opportunities to continue to pad their win totals.