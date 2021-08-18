Cancel
Law

Tyler's law: Remember it, NH

By Editorials
Union Leader
 8 days ago

Tyler Shaw now has a law named after him. We are quite sure Tyler and his family would have much preferred that there was no such law and instead that Tyler was still with us, breathing the fine New Hampshire air and looking forward to a long and productive life. But he was killed at age 20, cut down by an intoxicated driver who had driven drunk several times before and who should have never been allowed behind the wheel again.

Concord, NHWCAX

NH law expands prison sentences for repeat drunken drivers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Repeat drunken drivers who seriously injure or kill others will face longer prison sentences thanks in large part to a mother’s advocacy after the death of her son. Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed the Tyler Shaw Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died...
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Commission faces tough, short time frame to come up with police reform

CONCORD — A high-powered commission on Monday began the difficult task of designing an independent panel to receive and act on misconduct complaints against law enforcement officers in New Hampshire. Attorney General John Formella is chairing the nine-person group, one year after his predecessor, current Supreme Court Justice Gordon MacDonald,...
Wilton, MEBangor Daily News

NH hermit’s brother says people ‘should’ve just left him alone’

David Lidstone, the New Hampshire hermit arrested for allegedly squatting on a property by the Merrimack River for nearly 30 years, and whose home was burned to the ground, now has a new appreciation for humanity, something he separated himself from for decades. “He just never was really able to...
Public HealthVanity Fair

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Joins Fellow Republicans in Quest to Kill Her Constituents

Over the past few months there’s been a lot of focus on the COVID situations in Florida and Texas, and for good reason: Not only are cases surging in those states, but their respective governors, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are seemingly doing everything in their powers to ensure their constituents contract the highly contagious virus, from banning local mask mandates to insane new rules like the one wherein Texas schools no longer have to conduct contact tracing or let parents know if a student has tested positive. But it’s important to remember that DeSantis and Abbott aren’t the only elected officials doing a horrendous job when it comes to COVID-19—a lot of their fellow Republican governors are as well! For instance, in Alabama, which, according to NBC News, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, Governor Kay Ivey has insisted there will be “absolutely no statewide mandates, closures, or the like.” And in South Dakota, which has seen an astonishing surge in new cases over the past two weeks, Governor Kristi Noem is talking about how she’s going to go to war with Joe Biden over vaccine mandates he wouldn’t be personally enacting!
Fayette County, WVMetro News

Trooper dies in freak off-duty accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A beloved member of the West Virginia State Police is being remembered by those who worked with him. Sgt. John Syner, 52, was commander of the State Police Detachment in Marlinton and was killed in an off duty accident on his property in Fayette County. Friends tell...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Traffic AccidentsVanity Fair

“I Did Not Know It Was a Man”: The Surreal Story of How a Deadly Crash Upended South Dakota Politics

The diamond-shaped signs are hallmarks of the South Dakota highway, doubling as memorials and warnings. For more than 40 years, the state has placed them at the sites of motorized fatalities, making them disquieting roadside counterparts to the billboards summoning travelers to Wall Drug and other tourist enclaves. There is a bright red X near the uppermost tip and a pair of all-caps messages that force drivers to reckon with their own mortality: “THINK!” commands one side of the sign; “WHY DIE?” asks the other.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Asks Legislature For Law Mandating Masks In Classrooms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders. The message was a turnaround for Gov. Tom Wolf, who had maintained that a mask mandate was an issue for school boards to decide and questioned why Pennsylvania should mandate something that wasn’t mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In his letter, Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to call lawmakers back to Harrisburg immediately to work...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
TIME

'We Are Standing up for Equal Treatment Before the Law.' Pennsylvania Abolishes Prison Gerrymandering

A Pennsylvania commission responsible for drawing the state’s legislative districts voted 3-2 on Tuesday to end prison gerrymandering, the practice of counting prisoners where they are incarcerated rather than in their last known residence before incarceration. Advocates have lauded the move as helping right an injustice that unfairly skews the state’s political power away from urban areas and communities of color.
AdvocacyPosted by
TIME

Joe Manchin Faces Protests from the Left at Home in West Virginia

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In many ways, politics is a theater for policy discussions, told through varied layers of symbolism and stage management. Politicians signal meaning in the colors they choose to wear, the towns they visit and the venues they appear in. On the outside, activists stage elaborate performance art, like handing out flip-flops to shame candidates who switched positions, or flying prop-planes with slogans dragging behind on banners.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Manchester murder victim released from prison early

Nathan Cashman, who was killed in a gruesome machete attack at a Bedford hotel Saturday night, won early release from state prison less than three weeks before his death. The 28-year-old Manchester man was freed on Aug. 3 after telling a judge he had changed his life. Cashman, who was...

