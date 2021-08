West Zion Lutheran Church invites the community to join them in celebrating their ongoing ministry on Sunday, Aug. 29 with a service of celebration and meal at 10 a.m. Over the last 150 years, the church’s core of being: “A family in Christ, strengthened by faith, and extending the love of Christ to everyone,” has remained the same. And yet, there have also been changes. During the last two years the church has started new ministries to reach, cultivate, and grow the faith community and have increased support to the local communities. While they celebrate their past, they are excited for the future because “God is still calling.”