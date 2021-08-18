Best price for Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers on Xbox One

Xbox Game Pass has a really impressive library, but one of the indisputable greatest games of all-time will be leaving the service later today: Final Fantasy VII. The game's departure might be disheartening for some Game Pass subscribers, but it will still be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store. Final Fantasy VII is still on the service as of this writing, and those in the middle of playing it will be happy to know the Microsoft Store has a 20% off discount for the game for Game Pass subscribers. That should ease the pain a little bit, and it's still worth every penny!