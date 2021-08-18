Best price for Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers on Xbox One

The ESRB website looks to have just inadvertently announced a new Quake game after a fresh listing was found for consoles and PC, including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The QuakeCon 2021 showcase is only hours away from starting and the rumour mill has been aflame with the possibility of a remastered Quake headlining the show. Now it's been found that the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) has posted a fresh listing for a Quake game, which almost confirms the game's existence. The listing rates the game as Mature, and notes which platforms it will be available on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. As much as the potential release of a new Quake is exciting, the listing also (if correct) shows that Xbox and Bethesda still plan to release games on other platforms.
