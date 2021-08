SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — For the second straight year the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame is sponsoring a senior baseball game Saturday at Haley Toyota Field. Nearly 50 recent high school grads from schools from the eight-county region served by the hall of fame make up the 4 teams playing in the double headers. The first 7 inning game is set for 4pm Saturday with the second game about an hour after the completion of the first game. Also during the doubleheader the hall of fame committee will announce its Ray Bellamy award for its prep player of the year as well as the Posey Oyler scholarship recipient.