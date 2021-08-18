Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Wreaths Across America Seeking Funds for Wreaths

By Lou Hunsinger, Jr.
webbweekly.com
 8 days ago

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states at sea and abroad. The local Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Wreaths Across America is hard at work gathering the money to place wreaths on veterans’ graves on cemeteries throughout Lycoming County to observe Wreaths Across America Day on December 18 this year.

