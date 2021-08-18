Touch of Dog Days This Week - Rain May Be Heavy Friday Night
The best assumption is to make no assumptions. This summer is proving to be an inflection point, a teachable moment on how climate flavors the weather.With water restrictions on the Colorado River many can't assume water will come out when we turn the spigot. With conga lines of wildfires marching across the west throwing off massive smoke plumes we can't assume skies will be blue and air will always be healthy to breathe.m.startribune.com
