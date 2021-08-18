Court ruling clears way to remove Confederate monument

The Confederate monument that has stood in Hanover Square since 1902 may soon have to find a new home.

The Georgia Court of Appeals has made a ruling in three cases filed to block the removal of Confederate monuments in Newton and Henry counties. The court ruled against the plaintiffs who asked the courts to halt removal of the monuments.

Brunswick city officials have been awaiting the court ruling before proceeding with the removal of the monument in Hanover Square. Benny Williams, a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans, sued the city to block the removal of the monument. That suit was dismissed while city officials agreed to wait for rulings in other cases in the appellate court.

The Confederate monument became a controversy after it was defaced in black spray paint with the letters BLM last year in the wake of protests sparked by the Ahmaud Arbery shooting death and Black Lives Matter protests.

After some citizens called for the monument to be removed from the square, commissioners created a committee tasked with reaching an agreement on how to handle the issue. The nine-person committee could not reach a consensus and voted 5-4 to keep the monument in the existing location with interpretive signs and plaques to provide context about the role Black soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island played during the American Civil War.

The recommendation was non-binding and commissioners voted 4-1 to remove the monument, pending ongoing court challenges, which have now been heard.

Mayor Cornell Harvey, in a phone interview Tuesday, said the city attorney will brief commissioners at an upcoming meeting about the court ruling.

“I figured we were right,” he said. “That statue does not depict history.”

Plaintiffs in the case argued removal of the monuments would be in violation of a state law protecting publicly owned monuments recognizing military service, including those in the Confederacy. Removal of the monuments would cause injury, they argued.

But the court judge ruled an injury must be “actual and imminent, not conjectural or hypothetical.”

The argument in Henry County, upheld the removal of a monument after no proof of ownership could be presented.

Brunswick officials have asserted the city doesn’t own the monument and it is on city property, which gives them the right to remove it or ask it to be removed.

Harvey said he plans to ask city commissioners to ask the local Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to remove the monument.

“We’ll give them the opportunity to remove it, or we’ll take it down for you,” he said.

As for relocating the monument to another location, Harvey said it won’t be at Oak Grove Cemetery, as suggested by some, or anywhere else on public property in the city.

“Oak Grove is not going to get it,” he said. “They don’t want it. The cemetery belongs to the city.”