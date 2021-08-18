Cancel
Animals

Elk Cam Goes Live

By Press Release
webbweekly.com
 8 days ago

Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at http://www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.

