JIA approves capital projects, cash reserve plans for unexpected revenues

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 8 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has done little to slow down visitor traffic on Jekyll Island. This steady stream of revenue combined with conservative budgeting and spending over the past year led to an unexpected surplus of funds at the end of the Jekyll Island Authority’s fiscal year.

The authority’s board of directors voted Tuesday to allow JIA staff to put $1,018,000 toward additional capital projects and to place $1,074,000 in cash reserves.

When the fiscal year began in 2020, Jekyll Island had been forced to close amenities temporarily earlier in the year and to furlough some employees. Uncertainty around the pandemic also required the authority to significantly alter its original budget plans for the year.

“We had basically scrapped the entire budget that we had prepared and started over because of all the uncertainty,” said Marjorie Johnson, chief accounting officer, during the JIA board’s monthly meeting. “We had budgeted our expenses and revenues very conservatively. We did plan for some growth over fiscal year 2020, and we just hoped for the best.”

The authority’s expenses for fiscal year 2021 were $22.3 million, which was about $3 million less than budgeted and $2 million less than during the prior year.

“Our expenses for last year were actually the lowest that they have been in the last five years,” Johnson said.

Revenues, however, far exceeded the authority’s expectations. Jekyll Island has been a popular travel destination throughout the pandemic, as many tourists opted to drive to vacation spots rather than fly long distances and cruise lines kept ships docked.

“We had budgeted revenues at $27.5 million, but our actual revenues came in at $30.5 million,” Johnson said. “And that’s almost $3 million better than we had planned in the budget and $4 million better than last year.”

It was also a record-setting revenue year for the island, she said.

“The net result of all that is that we ended the year with $8 million available for designated fund contribution, capital expenditures and cash reserves,” Johnson said. “That amount was $5.9 million more than we had anticipated at the time we started the budget.”

The additional capital projects approved Tuesday will include the purchase of a backhoe, furniture for the Jekyll Island Convention Center and a tank chiller for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center as well as construction of a new public works office and more.

“This is just the unexpected consequence of unbelievable leisure demand last year on this island whenever expenses were held to a bare minimum,” said Jones Hooks, JIA executive director.

In other business, the board approved a proposal for construction of new bathhouses at the island’s campground. A $1.24 million contract will be awarded to Woodman Buildings Inc. to build three bathhouses.

The Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission awarded a $999,480 grant to JIA for the construction of new campground bathhouses. The authority also received bond funding of $2.95 million for the campground expansion from the state legislature.

“We had hoped we would be able to build four bathhouses out of the $999,000, but with the price of construction even going back and doing value engineering we cannot make that happen it seems,” Hooks said. “So we’ll have to utilize some of the other funds for the fourth bathhouse eventually.”

The board also approved a dispatch service agreement between the Jekyll Island Fire Department and Glynn County’s Joint Public Safety Communications Department that allows the Glynn Brunswick 911 Center to dispatch the JIFD directly.

“This is just a continuation of the project that we’ve been working on to improve public safety on Jekyll Island,” said Dennis Gailey, director of public safety for JIA.

Brunswick, GA
