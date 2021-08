The Friends of the Kewanee Public Library Book Sale is back in 2021 as part of Kewanee Hog Days. The friends of the library book sale will take place from 7 Am to 12 Noon on Saturday, September 4th in the parking lot of Johnson Equipment. The Library Book Sale is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Friends of the Kewanee Public Library and goes along toward supporting events at the Library. Sara Billiet announced the return of the Annual Library Book Sale during an interview on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday morning.