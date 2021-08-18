Commissioners uncertain how to plan for Georgia/Florida game

Buy Now It was a muted celebration at the annual ‘Frat Beach’ party ahead of the Georgia-Florida game on St. Simons Island In 2020. Partygoers stayed in smaller groups early in the day but by 3 p.m., those who had stayed were in a tighter larger group of about 200. And there was dancing. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

The surge in COVID-19 cases has county commissioners torn about how to prepare for the large crowds that descend on the Golden Isles for the annual Georgia/Florida football game.

During a special-called meeting Tuesday, commissioners were asked for guidance to enable tourism officials and other businesses impacted by the game to make plans.

Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he has not found a consensus among merchants.

“The event is important to the business community,” he said.

During a normal year, hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments report anywhere from 90 percent to 100 percent occupancy, he said.

One concern is the beach parties that McQuade said got “reckless and intolerable” resulting in an alcohol ban five years ago on what was known as Frat Beach.

The crackdown hurt attendance the first year but rules have been relaxed, resulting in a slow return of college students for the game.

McQuade said he is not asking for an alcohol ban to return, though that might be coming in the future depending on the pandemic. He is uncertain if the game attendance will be restricted like last year when the crowd was limited to 50 percent capacity.

“We saw a 50 percent reduction in occupancy in the hotels (last year),” he said.

One concern expressed by many merchants is for commissioners not to shut down Frat Beach without considering other alternatives.

Commissioner Bill Brunson said there is no good answer to how to prepare for the annual event.

“We can’t get anybody to come to work,” he said of the ongoing struggles to hire staff in the hospitality industry.

Another consideration is the stretched public safety resources normally dedicated to helping the crowd, including extra law enforcement and a team of nurses on call to deal with any health issues that happen. Those people who would normally be available are busy dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Frat Beach takes a lot of resources,” Brunson said.

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will be ongoing at the time, leading to expected crowds in town unrelated to the game. The combination could turn into a “potential super spreader,” Brunson said.

“It could turn into a really catastrophic thing if this goes sideways,” he said.

Forest Brown, a representative for Brogen’s Inc., said he doesn’t know the answer to how to handle the upcoming event, especially “not at the expense of a catastrophe in the county.”

He said businesses are short staffed, but he’d hate to end the strong tradition of people coming to the Golden Isles for the annual game in Jacksonville, Fla.

“I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes. The numbers from the hospital don’t lie. Kids think they’re bulletproof,” he told commissioners of the decision they will ultimately make.

Commissioner Allen Booker said it’s time to tell the truth about the virus.

“This thing is deadly. It’s killing people,” he said.

Sheriff Neal Jump expressed concern about the Arbery trial happening at the same time as game crowds are in town.

“The Georgia/Florida game will be at the height of the Ahmaud trial,” he said.

Once the trial starts, it’s unlikely deliberations will be interrupted for more than a day, Jump said. And some of his staff must be dedicated to security and other duties during the trial. But public safety will remain a priority.

“We will do what we have to do for the citizens of Glynn County,” he said.

If resources get stretched too far, Jump said he will reach out to surrounding counties for assistance.

Commissioners decided to delay a decision about possible game restrictions until Thursday’s meeting at at 6 p.m. because Commissioner Cap Fendig was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting. Fendig represents St. Simons Island, and other commissioners said it was important to get his input before making a final decision.

In other business:

• Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring emergency conditions because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Meetings for commissioners, committees, boards and planning commissioner will be conducted by teleconference and/or video conference.

• America’s Second Harvest is trying to purchase a 53,000-square-foot building as a new warehouse/food bank. The existing facility is only 5,000 square feet and is sometimes too crowded to accept donations.

Monica Couch, a representative for the non-profit, said her organization is seeking support for a grant application due in November for $2 million to purchase the building and make the needed renovations. If the grant is approved and matching funds raised, the project will be complete in 2023.

Ryan Moore, director of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said the existing tenant is planning to expand at another location in Glynn County.

“This will be a great kick off for Second Harvest to move into a much larger, nicer building,” he said.

• A discussion about options to improve the gateway to St. Simons Island included proposals for as many as three roundabouts coming onto the island, additional lanes, roundabout improvements and flyover lanes — bridges costing as much as $10 million that would provide shortcuts to major arteries on the island.

Commissioner David O’Quinn did not express enthusiasm for any of the five options presented.

“I’m not married to any concept here,” he said.

A consultant said the triple roundabout concept may be challenging because of the speed motorists drive when they cross the causeway onto St. Simons Island.

Future meetings to discuss alleviating traffic on St. Simons are planned.