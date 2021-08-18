Cancel
Science Matters: Monthly Lunch & Learn with the Linda Hall Library

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience Matters is a monthly series co-hosted with the Linda Hall Library. After more than a year of working at home, our pets have become acclimated to us being close by every day. With many workers returning to the office, pet owners may be wondering how to best prepare their animal friends for the daily separation. Luckily, science has answers for that, too. Join us for a talk from veterinarian and animal behaviorist Dr. Wayne Hunthausen, who will share some curated tips from the most recent animal behavioral research on how to help Fido or Fluffy transition back to normalcy.

