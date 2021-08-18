Mariners beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson earns 1st Seattle win

Despite a solid homestand that just wrapped up two days ago, it’s hard to argue that this hasn’t been a frustrating couple of weeks in Mariner fandom. The one-run record, long held as the beacon of Chaos Ball, had crumbled, with Seattle losing seven straight games decided by a single run before a heroic walkoff from Luis Torrens on the 11th. The bats had fallen flat, the bullpen understandably couldn’t pick them up every single night, and Wild Card hopes had started to fade in even the most optimistic. This road trip, facing solely division rivals, would be crucial to keep even the faintest gasp of October hope alive.