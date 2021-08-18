Cancel
Two new benzophenones isolated from a mangrove-derived fungus Penicillium sp.

By Meng Bai ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1024-3458
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne new benzophenone derivative, named penibenzophenone C (1), and a new benzophenone natural product, neamed penibenzophenone D (2), together with two known compounds (3, 4) were isolated from the EtOAc extract of the endophytic fungus Penicillium sp. isolated from the mangrove Acanthus ilicifolius L. collected in the South China Sea. The structures of 1–4 were elucidated by extensive NMR spectral interpretation and MS data. The new compounds 1 and 2 showed moderate antibacterial activities against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus with the MIC values of 3.12 and 6.25 μg ml−1, respectively.

