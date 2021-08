Chelsea has gotten lucky through the years with some incredible club captains. John Terry, the Captain, Leader, Legend himself, is obviously the first name that comes to mind when discussing this topic. Players like Ron Harris and Dennis Wise have also carved out their spots in the club’s folklore. While history tends to favor players long after they’re gone, I’d be remiss if I didn’t take a look at the current roster and marvel at one particular star. Thomas Tuchel’s side is littered with leaders in Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount. However, there is one individual that sits a level above the rest for obvious reasons—Cesar Azpilicueta.