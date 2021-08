This past summer transfer window saw a flurry of young Americans leave MLS and head to clubs in Europe. New York Red Bulls right back Kyle Duncan could be next. Sources tell ‘MLS Multiplex’ that Duncan, in the final season of his contract with the Red Bulls, has garnered significant interest in Europe. And while a club source says that the Red Bulls are looking to extend Duncan’s stay with the team, the caliber of clubs interested in the young American might be difficult to turn away.