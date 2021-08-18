Cancel
Houghton County, MI

Dangers of wind turbines discussed Monday

Daily Mining Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANTON TOWNSHIP — Opponents of a proposed wind turbine farm heard about possible impacts on birds from a local birder Monday. Joe Youngman helped found the Manitou Island Bird Survey, and helped to advance the Keweenaw Raptor Survey, the forerunner of the still-active Brockway Hawk Watch. He has also conducted counts at sites like Freda. Youngman described what he’d learned about the birds’ migratory paths at a meeting held by Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge, a citizens group formed to stop the Scotia Wind project.

www.mininggazette.com

