Growth in the western UP

For many, it is stating the obvious to say our area’s declining population is having a negative economic impact on the Keweenaw. The Keweenaw’s population decline has not been a straight line but has extended for over a hundred years. Previously linked to the vagaries of commodity prices such as copper, the line leading down has been steeper in recent years. Since the 1980s, the median age of residents rose from 34 to its current 52 years of age. Associated with our population decline has been a shrinking of economic activity and opportunity. This in turn has pushed out those young residents who would have preferred to stay and raise their children in the Keweenaw but lacked the possibility to earn enough to support a family. The loss of population has a direct correlation to a loss of revenue for local governments, which leaves less money to pay for all necessary services from schools to roads.