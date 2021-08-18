200- to 500-Year Rainfall Event Hits Flagstaff, Museum Fire Burn Scar
FLAGSTAFF, AZ. — At approximately noon on Tuesday, a severe Monsoon storm sent flood waters into some Flagstaff area neighborhoods. The rainfall over the entirety of the Museum Fire burn scar resulted in flooding that closed roads and overtopped mitigation. Significant debris was seen in the storm water given that a large area of the burn scar had not previously experienced heavy rainfall.arizonadailyindependent.com
