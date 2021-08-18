TV Schedules

While Chris and Martin are off searching for the endangered Orangutan in the deep forests of Borneo, back at the Tortuga HQ Aviva, Koki and Jimmy get carried away swinging on vines and their muscles so get incredibly sore that they can't do anything. The bros attempt to rush back with the first aid kit but a huge orangutan keeps tossing them back into the forest. Here they learn that orangutans use a special leaf and chew it into a lotion to ease muscle soreness, and return with this orangutan medicine to help their friends. But Zach has sent his Zachbots to fell the trees of the orangutan forest, and Martin and Chris activate the orangutan powers of the Creature Power Suit to rid the forest of saw-armed Zachbots, and save the orangutans rainforest home.