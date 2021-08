I've been trying to lose 20kg for so long (Starting weight is 80 and my goal is 60.) I've managed to lose some weight before, but not a lot and my main issue is that I don't have anyone to hold me accountable. So I'm hoping that by joining this community, we can hold each other accountable by checking in (or weighing in) every week or so. I don't know how effective this will ultimately be, but I would like to try it if anyone is willing to be accountability buddies with me 😁