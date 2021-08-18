TV Schedules

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Wild Kratts crew is are playing badminton on the African savannah when a high jumping wildcat called a caracal steals the birdie. And this is no ordinary birdie - it is Aviva's precious family heirloom. As they rush to get back the treasure from an elusive, leaping Caracal cat, they learn how the caracal's musculature is specifically designed stalking and leaping- a perfect example of the concept of "form for function." Inspired by this Aviva perfects the caracal power for the Creature Power Suit and leaps off to retrieve Aviva's special birdie and rescue some caracal kittens who get into trouble along the way.

