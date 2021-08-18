TV Schedules

Both cable and satellite television can cost a pretty penny these days, causing many Americans to turn their back on TV providers and stick to streaming services in recent years. But cable and satellite's main selling point is that they offer hundreds of live television channels that streaming services do not, and that's still a draw for viewers willing to pay some hefty costs. Unfortunately, that perk is now at risk for certain subscribers. Read on to find out which television provider may be forced to drop over 100 channels next week.