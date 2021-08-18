TV Schedules

The next new episode of ABC’s Superstar premieres tonight with a profile on the life and iconic comedic career of the great John Ritter. From Three’s Company to Problem Child to 8 Simple Rules, Ritter was a true tour de force of physical comedy whose sudden death in 2003 shocked the world. Featuring interviews with Jason Ritter, Nancy Ritter, Amy Yasbeck, Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler, and Raven-Symoné, the one-hour documentary also includes never-before-seen family videos and footage from a previous John Ritter interview with Barbara Walters. Past installments of Superstar, which are available on ABC.com and Hulu, centered on Whitney Houston and Kobe Bryant, while future episodes will profile Richard Pryor and Robin Williams.
