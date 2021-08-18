Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancine's Big Top Trouble - Francine is sure she will be a star at circus camp. Since Catherine did so well there - how hard could it be? Well, very, it turns out. Will Francine ever get the hang of tumbling? And, more importantly, will she ever step out of her sister's shadow? George Blows His Top - George is always more than happy to lend his pals whatever they need, especially Buster. But when Buster's borrowing gets out of control, will George risk their friendship to say enough is enough!

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Big Top
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesazpm.org

Delicious: Episodes 1 & 2

Food, love, and infidelity meet in this lavish British dramedy set amid spectacular Cornwall landscapes. Iain Glen is Leo Vincent, a celebrity chef with a passion for food, a beautiful wife, and a problem: he can't stay away from his ex.
TV & VideosPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning for Season 11 Amidst Successful Revival

Discovery has ordered two more seasons of the popular robot battle game show BattleBots, giving more life to the formerly canceled ABC series. Prior to its airing on Discovery, the show bounced around first broadcasting Seasons 1-5 on Comedy Central, and Seasons 6-7 aired on ABC. Discovery picked up the show for Season 8, and has built the robotics-centered program to another three seasons since.
TV Seriesreality blurred

Late summer and fall 2021 documentary TV schedule and guide

Welcome to a new reality blurred feature: a quarterly guide to documentary films and nonfiction specials on TV. If you’d like to see what’s ahead, scroll down and browse by month and week. First, a little backstory: In my quest to keep you updated on the nonfiction television, I’ve decided...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Tony DiNozzo Actor Michael Weatherly Returning To the Show?

NCIS fans are wondering if Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo, will be returning to the popular CBS drama. Well, he’s doing some stirring of the proverbial pot that’s for sure. According to an article from the Express, Weatherly shared what might be a throwback snap from his Twitter account. He posted it on July 28 and Outsiders that are NCIS fans can see it for themselves.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Showtime boss says network didn't do justice to Dexter with its disappointing finale, promises a "proper finale" with revival

“Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at the TV press tour. “We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for (star Michael C. Hall) to be willing to revisit the role.” Levine was asked if the Dexter limited series was truly "limited." Levine responded: “Call (the upcoming episodes) what you will. Call it a ‘limited series,’ but the rules are it can’t be limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time. We call it a ‘special event series.’ For me, it’s revisiting Dexter and giving a proper finale for a brilliant series.”
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Kaley Cuoco Just Shared an Emotional Tribute to On-Screen Dad John Ritter on Instagram

Nearly 18 years after his sudden death, Kaley Cuoco is still missing her on-screen dad John Ritter. On Wednesday, ABC will honor the late Three’s Company actor with the special TV event Superstar: John Ritter. Ahead of the special airing, Kaley shared the trailer on Instagram where she can be heard saying that “John was like no one [she has] have ever met.” The clip also featured fellow Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, actor Bryan Cranston and others who look back at John’s legendary career through personal anecdotes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Was the First Sign of MS "Sopranos" Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Noticed

Throughout much of the '00s, actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler starred as Meadow, the firstborn and troubled child of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), in the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. At the height of her acting career, in the middle of the show's run, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Initially, the star kept her diagnosis a secret and went on to fight the neurological disease privately for about 15 years. She publicly revealed that she has MS in 2016 and has been a vocal advocate for people like her ever since. In discussing her experiences, Sigler has also shared the first sign she noticed that something was wrong, leading her to see a doctor and eventually learn of her condition. To hear more about the 40-year-old actor's history of MS and how she manages it today, read on.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

Watch 'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Surprise Captain Lee Rosbach to Talk Emmys and Season 9 (Exclusive)

Captain Lee Rosbach's seen a lot in his decades of yachting, but there are still new experiences to be had, like winning an Emmy! Below Deck is up for its first-ever Emmy Awards at the 2021 show, nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, something the longtime star of the Bravo hit is still wrapping his mind around.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

7 fun facts about Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer

From the very first episode of Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer has been a central part of the cast in his role as, now Captain, Matt Casey. He’s appeared in more than 200 episodes across the One Chicago franchise and has long been one of the most beloved members of the entire franchise.
CelebritiesEW.com

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan on Kate and Toby's split: 'It wasn't going to be Randall and Beth'

"I'm sure the reckoning will be painful — for both of them," says the Emmy nominated actor. The season 5 finale of This Is Us revealed the break-up of a key Pearson couple who have two young kids. Actually, let's make that two break-ups. In addition to having Madison (Caitlin Thompson) call it quits with Kevin (Justin Hartley) on their wedding day, NBC's twisty family drama brought to light that the couple known as KaToby will be... hmm, what's the best word here?... kaput.
TV & VideosDecider

ABC’s John Ritter Documentary Live Stream: How To Watch ‘Superstar: John Ritter’ Live

The next new episode of ABC’s Superstar premieres tonight with a profile on the life and iconic comedic career of the great John Ritter. From Three’s Company to Problem Child to 8 Simple Rules, Ritter was a true tour de force of physical comedy whose sudden death in 2003 shocked the world. Featuring interviews with Jason Ritter, Nancy Ritter, Amy Yasbeck, Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler, and Raven-Symoné, the one-hour documentary also includes never-before-seen family videos and footage from a previous John Ritter interview with Barbara Walters. Past installments of Superstar, which are available on ABC.com and Hulu, centered on Whitney Houston and Kobe Bryant, while future episodes will profile Richard Pryor and Robin Williams.
MoviesEffingham Radio

Industry News: Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and More!

RITA MORENO, ZOE SALDANA, DIEGO LUNA JOIN MAYA AND THE THREE: Netflix is set for the fall bow of Maya and the Three. Creator Jorge R. Gutierrez and the streamer have revealed the cast, which includes Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Rita Moreno as Ah Puch, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi and Diego Luna as Zatz. The story follows a rebellious warrior princess whose life changes on her 15th birthday.
Moviesthechronicle-news.com

Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

Marlon Wayans is to star in a Halloween comedy for Netflix. The 49-year-old actor will both feature in and produce the untitled movie for the streaming giant with the film directed by Jeff Wadlow.
TV Seriesthisis50.com

Maya and the Three | Official Teaser | Netflix

In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya. Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind?. From creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“El Tigre”, “The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy