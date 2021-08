Covid | It is "realistic" to expect a "significant surge in infections" amid large summer festivals and the return to school, particularly among younger groups who are largely unvaccinated, an expert has said. The comments from Professor Ravindra Gupta in our liveblog come as it was claimed travellers can bypass PCR tests on their return to the UK through a loophole that means vital data on Covid variants could be lost. Read on for details. With an update on the travel list imminent, here are the countries that could turn green, amber and red this week.