Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Fulminant Myocarditis Induced By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Nivolumab

Medscape News
 8 days ago

Feifei Wang; Yang Liu; Wei Xu; Changjing Zhang; Jianhong Lv; Shaolin Ma. Background: Nivolumab, an anti-programmed cell death protein 1 antibody, is commonly used as an immune checkpoint inhibitor in various cancers. Various adverse events are associated with these therapies, including hepatitis, dermatitis, and myocarditis. Myocarditis is a relatively rare but potentially fatal immune-mediated adverse reaction.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulminant#Immune Checkpoint#Immune System#Inhibitors#Cancer#Shaolin Ma Abstract#Chinese#Pd L1#Ecmo
Related
Canceronclive.com

EGFR Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Brain Metastases

Commentary on the use of EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors and their efficacy on non–small cell lung cancer brain metastases. Mark A. Socinski, MD: One of the issues in the EGFR mutation–positive population is the issue of brain metastases, either at the time of diagnosis or at some point during the course of their disease. We know that some of the EGFR TKIs [tyrosine kinase inhibitors], drugs like osimertinib have very good CNS [central nervous system] penetration. We have a host of drugs being developed in the exon 20 insertion mutation–positive population, in which the early data suggest there’s some degree of activity. We’ve certainly seen that with mobocertinib, as well as a few others. I think about how confident we are about the CNS activity, and it’s still a little early to tell at this point. I think we can say that there clearly is activity in select patients. What the numerator and denominator are at this point is unclear, and we need some more time to sort these things out before we really know how confident we can be that drugs like mobocertinib really do have substantial and equivalent activity in the CNS like they do in extra CNS sites.
CancerMedicalXpress

Adoptive cell therapy plus checkpoint inhibitors show promise in non-small cell lung cancer

Immunotherapy has become an important tool in the treatment of lung cancer, especially checkpoint inhibitors that block certain immune checkpoints to allow immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. Several checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 have been approved for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. However, many patients do not respond well to this therapy creating a need for alternative treatment options.
Canceronclive.com

Optimal Toxicity Management With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Brad S. Kahl, MD, shares practical advice on the management of BTK inhibitor–related toxicity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Brad S. Kahl, MD: Toxicity management with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors is something we’ve all been getting better at as we’ve gained experience using these agents. Fortunately, the second-generation BTK inhibitors seem to have less risk for toxicity. Nowadays I’m much more likely to prescribe a second-generation BTK inhibitor in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. Acalabrutinib isn’t the only choice. Another 1, zanubrutinib, will probably get approval relatively soon, and then we’ll have 2 second-generation BTK inhibitors. Both appear to be better tolerated than ibrutinib.
onclive.com

Toxicities Associated With IDH Inhibitors

A panel of key opinion leaders in acute myeloid leukemia reflects on the importance of considering the toxicity profiles of IDH inhibitors and emphasizes the challenges of diagnosing differentiation syndrome. Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Now, let’s turn our attention to the other side of the coin of using the IDH...
onclive.com

Metastatic CRC: Nivolumab Plus Regorafenib

John L. Marshall, MD, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Marwan G. Fakih, MD, City of Hope, Joleen Hubbard, MD, Mayo Clinic. Considerations for treating patients with metastatic colorectal cancer with the combination of nivolumab and regorafenib based on preliminary data. John L. Marshall, MD: Marwan, let’s shift gears a bit. We’ve...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Checkpoint Inhibitors Plus Cell Therapy for NSCLC Reduces Tumor Progression

Adoptive cell therapy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors may be promising new treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a new study. Researchers from the Lung Cancer Center of Excellence at Moffit Cancer Center conducted a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy plus the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab for NSCLC. Their findings were published in Nature Medicine.
onclive.com

EMA Validates Applications for Nivolumab/Ipilimumab, Nivolumab/Chemo in Frontline ESCC

The European Medicines Agency has validated its Type II Variation Marketing Authorization Applications for nivolumab plus ipilimumab and nivolumab plus fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as frontline options for adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The European Medicines Agency has validated its Type II Variation...
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Nivolumab for Surgically Resected, High-Risk Bladder Cancer

The FDA has granted approval to nivolumab as an adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. The FDA has granted approval to nivolumab (Opdivo) as an adjuvant treatment for...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Nivolumab for Adjuvant Treatment of High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

Median disease-free survival was nearly twice as long among patients with urothelial carcinoma who received nivolumab compared with placebo. Officials with the FDA have approved nivolumab (Opdivo; Bristol Myers Squibb) for the treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence following radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement, or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) status.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Expands GSK Checkpoint Inhibitor’s Reach

In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GlaxoSmithKline’s PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Jemperli (dostarlimab) for adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. Today, the U.K.-based company announced that the agency had approved the drug for a wider group of indications for adults with dMMR recurrent...
Nature.com

Nodal immune flare mimics nodal disease progression following neoadjuvant immune checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer

Radiographic imaging is the standard approach for evaluating the disease involvement of lymph nodes in patients with operable NSCLC although the impact of neoadjuvant immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) on lymph nodes has not yet been characterized. Herein, we present an ad hoc analysis of the NEOSTAR trial (NCT03158129) where we observed a phenomenon we refer to as “nodal immune flare” (NIF) in which patients treated with neoadjuvant ICIs demonstrate radiologically abnormal nodes post-therapy that upon pathological evaluation are devoid of cancer and demonstrate de novo non-caseating granulomas. Abnormal lymph nodes are analyzed by computed tomography and 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography/computer tomography to evaluate the size and the maximum standard uptake value post- and pre-therapy in NEOSTAR and an independent neoadjuvant chemotherapy cohort. NIF occurs in 16% (7/44) of patients treated with ICIs but in 0% (0/28) of patients after neoadjuvant chemotherapy. NIF is associated with an inflamed nodal immune microenvironment and with fecal abundance of genera belonging to the family Coriobacteriaceae of phylum Actinobacteria, but not with tumor responses or treatment-related toxicity. Our findings suggest that this apparent radiological cancer progression in lymph nodes may occur due to an inflammatory response after neoadjuvant immunotherapy, and such cases should be evaluated by pathological examination to distinguish NIF from true nodal progression and to ensure appropriate clinical treatment planning.
onclive.com

Rationale and Use of BTK Inhibitors as Initial Treatment for CLL

A comprehensive breakdown of the rationale behind targeting BTK signaling in CLL, as well as considerations for clinical experience with the available BTK inhibitors. Tara Graff, DO, MS: BTK stands for Bruton tyrosine kinase. It’s critical for the propagation of B-cell-receptor signaling, and it’s upregulated, so it’s overexpressed in a CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] cell compared with a normal cell. By blocking that signal, you’re decreasing B-cell proliferation and, essentially, cancer cell proliferation. This is where the target is for BTK inhibitors.
Science Now

LAG-3 expression on peripheral blood cells identifies patients with poorer outcomes after immune checkpoint blockade

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Immune checkpoint inhibitors can aid the immune system of some to effectively attack tumors, but identifying those patients for whom they will be effective is still a challenge. Arora et al. investigated the abundances of different types of immune cells in the peripheral blood of patients with cancer who had better or worse outcomes after immunotherapy treatment. They found that a LAG-3+CD8+ T cell population correlated with poorer outcome after immune checkpoint blockade treatment in a cohort of patients with melanoma and in an independent cohort treated for urothelial carcinoma, suggesting a potential way to identify patients who will respond to checkpoint inhibitors.
Medscape News

Review Eyes Nail Unit Toxicities Secondary to Targeted Cancer Therapy

Paronychia and periungual pyogenic granulomas are the most common nail unit toxicities related to targeted cancer therapies and immunotherapies, while damage to other nail unit anatomic areas can be wide-ranging. Those are key findings from an evidence-based literature review published on July 21, 2021, in the Journal of the American...
Canceronclive.com

Immunotherapy for NSCLC: Clinical Pearls

Mark A. Socinski, MD, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD, Florida Cancer Specialists, Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Yale Cancer Center, Chaitali Nangia, MD, Patty and George Hoag Cancer Center, Sandip P. Patel, MD, University of California San Diego, Neal Edward Ready, MD, PhD, Duke Medical Center. Final takeaways...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study identifies biomarker that may help predict benefits of immunotherapy

In recent years, immune-based treatments for cancer have buoyed the hopes of doctors and patients alike. Drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors have provided lifesaving benefits to a growing list of people with several types of cancer, including melanoma, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and many more. Despite the excitement surrounding these...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Archival Blood ctDNA Assay May Predict Outcomes for Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Post-AHCT

Researchers utilized a ctDNA assay to evaluate minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma post-autologous stem cell transplantation. Among newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who have undergone autologous stem cell transplantation (AHCT), a tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay utilizing archival blood samples appears to be predictive of outcomes, according to data from a poster presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy