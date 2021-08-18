Fulminant Myocarditis Induced By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Nivolumab
Feifei Wang; Yang Liu; Wei Xu; Changjing Zhang; Jianhong Lv; Shaolin Ma. Background: Nivolumab, an anti-programmed cell death protein 1 antibody, is commonly used as an immune checkpoint inhibitor in various cancers. Various adverse events are associated with these therapies, including hepatitis, dermatitis, and myocarditis. Myocarditis is a relatively rare but potentially fatal immune-mediated adverse reaction.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0