Raptors beat the Nets in their Summer League finale, 86-72
The last day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League — hell, the last two days (double hell, maybe even the last three or four days) — is not exactly a hot ticket. Yes, there’s ostensibly a championship game going on (between the Kings and Celtics this year), but the other contests tend to be rather thin affairs. To wit: the Raptors did indeed compete against the Brooklyn Nets for their final game on Tuesday evening. But they were without many of their core (re: exciting) players — including Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Yuta Watanabe.www.chatsports.com
