Paris Hilton Reveals the Butter-Filled Meal She and Kim Kardashian Would Cook After Late Nights Out

When you think of Paris Hilton, what comes immediately to mind? For me, it's Kim Kardashian and velour tracksuits. But the one thing I never would have associated her with is cooking. That is, until Netflix decided to team up with Hilton to create “Cooking With Paris,” a 6-episode series that features Paris and her celebrity friends cooking recipes straight out of her bedazzled pink cookbook – or at least attempting to do so. Guests on the show include Kim K herself, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.