Paladins - Saati, The Trickshot: Champion Teaser Trailer

Fortnite Impostors is a mode for up to ten players, consisting of two Impostors trying to overtake The Bridge, and eight Agents attempting to maintain it. ​​The Impostors' goal is to eliminate enough Agents to take control of The Bridge before being discovered. Meanwhile, the Agents of the Imagined Order manage operations on The Bridge by completing objectives like repairing the Battle Bus, calibrating chests, and delivering Storm reports. To claim a victory, Agents must vote out the Impostors, or complete all assignments. However, Impostors will be able to disable assignments, teleport players, and even turn everyone into Peely to evade detection. Fortnite Impostors is now available to play for free. For a limited time, players can also join the Fortnite Impostors Trials for a chance to unlock a special wrap, spray, and emoticon.