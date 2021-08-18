Cancel
Paladins - Saati, The Trickshot: Champion Teaser Trailer

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at the latest trailer for Paladins and meet the newest Damage Champion, Saati The Trickshot. The character is headed to the free-to-play fantasy team shooter in September 2021.

