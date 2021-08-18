Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey - Announcement Trailer

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the announcement trailer for Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey, an upcoming comedic sci-fi adventure game that pits an intergalactic castaway against South-German hospitality. Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is headed to Steam, iOS, and Android in fall 2021.

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Bavarian#Plan B#Odyssey#South German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Frostpunk 2 Announcement Trailer

11 Bit Studios just announced Frostpunk 2. You can take a look at the game in the trailer (most likely due for release on PC late in 2022). You can wishlist now on Steam. Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival game that blended city building, strategy and management gameplay, creating a brand new genre. Its successor takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard storm, and Earth is still overwhelmed by the neverending frost and harsh, icy climate. You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality.
Video GamesIGN

Frostpunk 2 - Official Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Frostpunk 2, the sequel to the popular city-building survival game from 11 bit studios. 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard, Earth still finds itself in the midst of an unforgiving, icy climate. In Frostpunk's next instalment, players will once again take on the role of leader in a metropolis, where they'll be searching for new sources of power. Following the age of coal, the oil extraction industry is primed to be the next big thing, but there's resistance to these changes. Frostpunk 2 is available to wishlist on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Players can also try the original Frostpunk for free on Steam for a limited time from August 12 to August 16, 2021.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video GamesComicBook

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Announced with New Trailer

A sequel to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was announced on Wednesday with the reveal of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call, a game which previously was known simply as the second part of the first story. ILMxLAB showed off a new trailer for the next virtual reality Star Wars project and shared some details about what players can expect when they take on the same role that they had in the first game.
Video GamesIGN

Spectacular Sparky - Announcement Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for this explosive platform shooter, Spectacular Sparky, featuring wacky characters, powerful weapons, outrageous vehicles, and boss battles to treasure. Join Sparky, the adorably insane intergalactic bounty hunter, on an adventure when Spectacular Sparky launches on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on October 20, 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Tinytopia - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Get another look at the lighthearted and charming city-building experience, Tinytopia. Get ready to use a variety of building blocks to craft toy towns and cities when Tinytopia launches on August 30, 2021, for Windows PC and Mac with Linux support coming post-launch.
Video GamesIGN

LumbearJack - Announcement Trailer

Watch as an adorable bear, armed with an axe and other weapons, takes out construction sites and more in this trailer for the upcoming game, LumbearJack. In LumbearJack, take on the role of Jack, a cute bear with an axe who's out to protect his adorable forest friends from the insidious Evil Works Inc. LumbearJack is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Wandering Village Xbox Announcement Trailer

The Wandering Village is a city builder that takes place atop a huge creature wandering a world where toxic spores are contaminating everything. Build your community and fight off the spores all while maintaining a relationship with the beast that carries you, surviving together as you travel through a hostile world.
Video GamesIGN

Forgive Me Father - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Forgive Me Father, an upcoming dark retro horror FPS inspired by Lovecraft's novels, where you play as a priest or a journalist and face demons inside and out. Eradicate eldritch hordes and attempt to stay sane in a hand-drawn world where every second looks ripped out of a comic book. Forgive Me Father launches into Steam Early Access on October 28, 2021.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Boundary Is a New Outer Space Competitive Shooter Releasing Soon

Boundary is an off-world shooter that is coming out soon. This title came out of nowhere and nobody saw it coming. It definitely takes a fresh perspective on the first-person shooter genre. Developer Surgical Scalpels is taking the basic premise of Rainbow Six and taking it out into orbit. This game is a multiplayer team-based shooter where players will be taking control of “Astroperators” as they try to take over each other’s bases. Due to the zero-gravity atmosphere, gameplay takes on a whole new dimension with deathmatches. At launch, Boundary will have several game modes to try out. Even though some will be more favorable than others, they will offer intense interstellar action.
Video Gameswepc.com

Dead Space Official Teaser Trailer For The Horror Remake

The first Dead Space official teaser trailer has dropped, and we are very excited. Whilst the developers of the original Dead Space including Glen Schofield are busy making their new sci-fi horror The Calisto Protocol, following the questionable decision of EA not to make any new games in the series, Electronic Arts have at least seen the sense in jumping on the remake bandwagon and remastering the original, and best, entry in the series.
Video GamesIGN

Neon Beasts - Announcement Trailer

Check out the action-packed trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter, Neon Beasts. The gangs of Miami have formed a truce and united under a single banner, Miami has fallen under their control. As Beast, players must run and gun through an endless ocean of gangs as he makes his way to the Onyx Tower, where Vincent awaits. Explore an immersive devastated tropical hellscape featuring an incredible variety of locations, and encounter fast-paced combat that requires split-second decision-making while pushing forward into hordes of enemies. Experience a story influenced by the work of John Carpenter's "They Live," featuring incredibly stylish art that doesn't care for realism. Discover the secrets hidden within the rubble of Miami, from Audio Logs to Powerups and even Secret Tapes.
Moviesblcklst.com

Script To Screen: “2001: A Space Odyssey”

A pivotal scene from the 1968 movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, screenplay by Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke. Summary: Humanity finds a mysterious, obviously artificial, object buried beneath the Lunar surface and, with the intelligent computer H.A.L. 9000, sets off on a quest. Here astronaut Dave has decided he...
Video GamesIGN

Encased - Alternative Gameplay Styles Trailer

Explore different gameplay styles and a look at how character stats affect gameplay in this trailer for the upcoming isometric dystopian sci-fi RPG, Encased. Encased features full narratives and story options for any and all starting stats you'd like to begin with, including being an idiot, or a total psycho. The Dome can be explored with any combination of alternative personality habits and players will still get a refreshing unique storyline. Encased will be a digital PC release on Steam, Epic and GOG, and is currently in early access.
Video GamesIGN

Psychonauts 2 Review

Psychonauts 2 reviewed by Tom Marks, also available on Xbox and PlayStation. As the long-awaited sequel to Double Fine's original 2005 Psychonauts, as well as its 2017 VR follow-up The Rhombus of Ruin, Psychonauts 2 brings a bit of that mid-2000s action-platformer clunkiness along with it, but it's still an excellent successor that has just about everything I could have hoped for from a sequel.
Video GamesIGN

SpellForce III Reforced - Announcement Trailer

SpellForce III Reforced, the game that blends real-time strategy and a classic RPG experience, is headed to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7, 2021. Check out the announcement trailer. It is the year 518. The rebellion of the renegade mages, known as the...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 cover car finally unveiled at Xbox Gamescom 2021 event

Later this year, Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios are releasing Forza Horizon 5, a grand open-world racing adventure. Before Horizon 5 officially releases, Playground is slowly trickling out new information and reveals to excited players. At the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event, Playground officially revealed the cover cars and art...
Video GamesIGN

XEL - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for a look at the vibrant world of Xel, the upcoming 3D action-adventure that takes place in a sci-fi fantasy setting. In Xel, explore a lush, vibrant world filled with gorgeous--and occasionally deadly--biomes. Solve intricate puzzles, explore mysterious dungeons, and battle merciless robots and exotic wildlife. Take on the role of Reid, an amnesiac protagonist, who finds herself shipwrecked on an enigmatic world with no memory of her previous life. Join Reid as she sets out to get to the bottom of the mystery behind this bizarre land filled with secrets, puzzles, and a not-so-stable sense of time. Xel launches in Q2 2022 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy