Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for a look at the vibrant world of Xel, the upcoming 3D action-adventure that takes place in a sci-fi fantasy setting. In Xel, explore a lush, vibrant world filled with gorgeous--and occasionally deadly--biomes. Solve intricate puzzles, explore mysterious dungeons, and battle merciless robots and exotic wildlife. Take on the role of Reid, an amnesiac protagonist, who finds herself shipwrecked on an enigmatic world with no memory of her previous life. Join Reid as she sets out to get to the bottom of the mystery behind this bizarre land filled with secrets, puzzles, and a not-so-stable sense of time. Xel launches in Q2 2022 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.
Comments / 0