Belton, TX

Belton falls to Stony Point in a Tiger Tangle

By Admin
beltontigerathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belton Tiger volleyball teams traveled to Round Rock on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Tigers of Stony Point. In varsity action, Belton came out strong winning set one 25-23, led by outside hitter Emily Revis who had several well-placed kills in the set and 9 total kills in the match. Stony Point came roaring back to take set two 12-25. Belton bounced back to keep it close in set three, losing 25-27 and struggled to get anything going in set four surrendering 5-25. Though the last set was a dismal performance by the Tigers, there were highlights from the earlier action to celebrate, including the consistent serving of senior Kylie Blomquist and the spark of defensive specialists Malorie Holman and Paige Champlin with four digs a piece.

