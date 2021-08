Get tips on how to survive in the post-apocalypse in this latest trailer for the upcoming resource management survival sequel, Sheltered 2, which brings new challenges, deeper strategic gameplay, and the perennial threat of extinction. Sheltered 2 places players into a post-apocalyptic landscape, tasked with surviving the horrors that await at the end of the world. Building upon the foundations of the 2016 original, Sheltered 2 features revamped combat systems and new factions mechanics for deeper strategic gameplay, a new 3D art style, and punishing survival challenges spread out across the devastated surface of the Earth. Sheltered 2 launches on September 21, 2021, on PC.