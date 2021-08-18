Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Improving weather conditions for the Triad

By Monique Robinson
Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ppWz_0bUvDjnr00

Wednesd ay: Clearing skies by daybreak. Partly Sunny. Muggy. High 86.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. High 89.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Few PM Storms. High 87.

Saturday : Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. High 87.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

After an active early Wednesday morning with severe storms across the Triad, the severe weather threat is slowly but surely coming to an end. Weather conditions are gradually improving as the remnants of Fred continues to trek northward. The final spiral bands are inching their way across state lines and out of of our area. Thick clouds will linger before breaking early in the day and making for a much sunnier afternoon as compared to Tuesday. Although Fred will no longer be a concern for the Triad by daybreak, the flooding risk still remains high this morning, especially for counties north and west of Greensboro. Foothill communities need to take precaution, when heading out the door in the morning and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Behind the remnants of Fred, expect weather conditions to improve and skies to clear giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. As high pressure builds in, a tropical air mass will take hold giving way to hot and humid weather conditions. Much of this upcoming week will be consistent with that same weather pattern: hot, humid with the chance for a late day shower or storm.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Triad#Wfmy News#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy