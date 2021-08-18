Improving weather conditions for the Triad

Wednesd ay: Clearing skies by daybreak. Partly Sunny. Muggy. High 86.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. High 89.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Few PM Storms. High 87.

Saturday : Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. High 87.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

After an active early Wednesday morning with severe storms across the Triad, the severe weather threat is slowly but surely coming to an end. Weather conditions are gradually improving as the remnants of Fred continues to trek northward. The final spiral bands are inching their way across state lines and out of of our area. Thick clouds will linger before breaking early in the day and making for a much sunnier afternoon as compared to Tuesday. Although Fred will no longer be a concern for the Triad by daybreak, the flooding risk still remains high this morning, especially for counties north and west of Greensboro. Foothill communities need to take precaution, when heading out the door in the morning and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Behind the remnants of Fred, expect weather conditions to improve and skies to clear giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. As high pressure builds in, a tropical air mass will take hold giving way to hot and humid weather conditions. Much of this upcoming week will be consistent with that same weather pattern: hot, humid with the chance for a late day shower or storm.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

