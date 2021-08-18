Cancel
Take Two: “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Peggy Seeger Vs. Roberta Flack)

 8 days ago

The Original: 1957 single (also appears on the compilation The Folkways Years 1955-1992: Songs of Love and Politics) The original version of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” was written by Scottish singer and activist Ewan MacColl. The song’s subject matter was a bit of a departure for him, as he was mainly known for his political and protest songs. The vocalist is Peggy Seeger, who would often perform the song with MacColl in England. The two would eventually marry, once MacColl got divorced from the woman to whom he was then wed.

