NASA Helps Celebrate Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry’s Centennial on Aug. 19
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is helping the legacy of inspiration, hope, and diversity fostered by the creator of Star Trek to live long and prosper. The agency will observe the late Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday with a special program called, “Celebrating Gene Roddenberry: Star Trek’s Bridge and NASA” — a panel discussion airing on NASA Television, the agency’s website, the NASA App, and NASA social media on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2pm (EDT).greyareanews.com
Comments / 0