Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Helps Celebrate Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry’s Centennial on Aug. 19

By Guest Author or Contributor
greyareanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is helping the legacy of inspiration, hope, and diversity fostered by the creator of Star Trek to live long and prosper. The agency will observe the late Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday with a special program called, “Celebrating Gene Roddenberry: Star Trek’s Bridge and NASA” — a panel discussion airing on NASA Television, the agency’s website, the NASA App, and NASA social media on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2pm (EDT).

greyareanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
George Takei
Person
Bill Nelson
Person
Rod Roddenberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Nasa Television#Europa Clipper#Deep Space Network#Vulcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Spacecraft sheds light on asteroid’s future orbit

In a study released Aug. 11, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA's Psyche mission moves closer to launch

As part of NASA's Discovery Program, the mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid is well on its way to an August 2022 launch. With NASA's Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Images of the Week: Star Trek, Rocket Launch & a Ghostly Galaxy

The International Space Station was orbiting 263 miles above the southeast coast of Brazil on the Atlantic Ocean into an orbital sunrise when this photograph was taken. The orbital platform has been continuously occupied for more than 20 years and hosts a variety of research and experiments that benefit the whole of humanity.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

NASA releases videos of Curiosity on Mars

NASA has released recorded videos of Mars. The Laboratory Jet propulsion NASA has released videos recorded by Curiosity Rover in Mars. They are pictures that are appreciated Panorama of the Red Planet, When the unmanned robot climbs towards a mountain. Images recorded by Curiosity Rover correspond to July 3, 2021....
EntertainmentStarTrek.com

Celebrate Star Trek Day 2021 With Live-Streamed Panels and More

Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day on Wednesday, September 8th at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the Star Trek Universe, legacy moments with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Star Trek Day 2021 Programming for Sept. 8

Paramount+ has announced the Star Trek Day 2021 programming. The live-streaming event will kick off on Wednesday, September 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, the event will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton. The event will feature...
Aerospace & Defenseskyatnightmagazine.com

12 women astronauts who changed spaceflight forever

Half price offer! Try BBC Sky at Night Magazine today and save 50%!. Of the 570 or so people to have launched into space, at the time of writing only 65 have been women. That’s roughly 11% representation on the launchpad. No woman has yet walked on the Moon. Although...
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For THE WONDERFUL: STORIES FROM THE SPACE STATION

Tags: The Wonderful: Stories From The Space Station. Universal has released these poster and trailer for THE WONDERFUL: STORIES FROM THE SPACE STATION. The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station will open theatrically in New York and Los Angeles on September 10th, 2021 and additional markets on September 17th, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

A Gene Roddenberry biopic is underway

With perfect timing, as today would have been Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday, Deadline just reported that a feature biopic of the Great Bird of the Galaxy is in the works. And there is already a script in place which was written by Adam Mazer, who wrote the Emmy-winning script “You Don’t Know Jack.” Rod Roddenberry, Gene’s son, will produce the biopic along with Trevor Roth who currently executive produces all of the ongoing franchise series at present.
CelebritiesStarTrek.com

How Gene Roddenberry Stayed Connected to Fandom Through Letters

Because of social media, fans waiting in anticipation of the newest Star Trek movie or show are able to interact with the directors, writers, producers and actors instantaneously and often. Back in 1966, however, modern social media was as much science fiction as the universal translator or communicator, yet the original show’s creator Gene Roddenberry and his staff understood even then the value of interacting positively with fans. They did so via letters instead of status updates and especially valuable is the fact that those typed and handwritten communications were often much longer, detailed and thoughtful than can be allowed with social media limitations of characters or space. As part of our ongoing research, the goal of which is to celebrate Trek’s behind-the-scenes artists, we have been studying the communications of Gene Roddenberry, particularly the letters he wrote to fans which are available in his “Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Television Series Collection 1966-1969” archive at the University of California, Los Angeles library.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

On the 100th birthday of Gene Roddenberry: Star Trek lives long and prospers

My memory of the first broadcast of “Raumschiff Enterprise” since May 27, 1972, as the ZDF television series “Star Trek” was called? Sparse. It collided with the ARD sports show on its slot, at the time there was no video recorder, so time-shifted viewing, and whoever carried the money home also had power over the only (black and white) television – and that wasn’t me with mine 7 years of age. At that time I only had sporadic opportunities to follow the adventures of James Tiberius Kirk and his crew. It wasn’t until a good decade later that I followed the television series on Sat.1 in more detail, with a slightly more mature consciousness and after the spaceship Enterprise had been brought back from the media dry dock.
Celebritiesbeyondthemic.com

Rod Roddenberry on Think Trek with Guest Host Dave Fernandez

Bill Nye, LeVar Burton, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera and Many More Partner With Roddenberry Entertainment to Recite 100 of Gene Roddenberry’s Inspirational & Insightful Quotes in Honor of Late Creator’s 100th Birthday, August 19, 2021. Quoting Gene. Accompanying the video quotes, is a 100 episode, limited...
Entertainmenthypebeast.com

Star Trek Creator’s Estate To Produce Life-Size Starship Enterprise Hologram

For all Star Trek aficionados, this could be your star-crossed dream. Gene Roddenberry’s estate has announced a new venture in partnership with OTOY titled The Roddenberry Archive. The new venture is aimed at preserving the entire history of Roddenberry’s legacy, specifically the Star Trek franchise. The Roddenberry archive will be...
CelebritiesStarTrek.com

8 Things To Know About Gene Roddenberry

You are on StarTrek.com today for one reason: the genius of Gene Roddenberry. The creator of Star Trek: The Original Series was born this week in 1921, and we're pleased to mark the occasion by sharing 8 things you should know about the man behind one of sci-fi's most enduring franchises.
ScienceStatesville Record & Landmark

Gene Roddenberry's creation will continue to 'live long and prosper'

Gene Roddenberry would have been 100 years old this coming Thursday, Aug. 19. Born in El Paso, Texas, he passed away in 1991 at the age of 70. Through his creation, “Star Trek,” in a sense he still lives and influences a great many people. Eugene Wesley Roddenberry was the...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Gene Roddenberry’s memory to live on in Roddenberry Archive

Groups of people are coming together to celebrate Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek. Several huge names are coming together to help secure the legacy of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry with a project called The Roddenberry Archive. Roddenberry’s family, a cloud graphics company called OTOY, Star Trek Encylopedia authors Denise and Mike Okuda, digital artist Mike Winklemann and the holographic display company LightField Lab are leaders on the project that is expected to be a multi-decade collaboration.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek Creator's Work To Be Preserved In Cutting-Edge Digital Archive

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's work is going to be digitally captured and cataloged in a new cutting-edge digital archive built by tech company OTOY. In a major deal with the Roddenberry estate, the "Roddenberry Archive" is a multimedia venture that will convert the sci-fi creator's work into both digital and holographic renderings. Fans will get new visions of famous things like the Starship Enterprise and other vehicles - as well as memorabilia from the Star Trek TV series and movies. A formal presentation of the Roddenberry Archive will be made tomorrow at the annual Star Trek convention Creation, which is being held in Las Vegas. The presentation will be done by the Roddenberry estate, along with artists Denise and Mike Okuda, Doug Drexler, and Daren Dochterman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy