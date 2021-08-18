IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA In re the Name Change of: LOUISE JONES Petitioner, Civil Action File No.: 2021-CV-2079B NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT I, MARY LOUISE JONES MCCOYfiled a petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County on 4th August, 2021 to change his/her name from Louise Jones to Mary Louise Jones. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed. Signed this 4th day of August 202. /s/ Petitioner, Pro se Petitioner's Name: MARY LOUISE JONES MCCOY Petitioner's Address: 3900 TROUPE SMITH ROAD NE CONYERS, GA 30094 Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 4th day of August 2021. /s/ NOTARY PUBLIC 916-44633 8/18 25 9/1 8 2021.