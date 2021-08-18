Cancel
Georgia State

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA ZAKKIYNA FREEMAN DUDLEY

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA ZAKKIYNA FREEMAN DUDLEY, Plaintiff, vs. EDWIN RASHAD DUDLEY, Defendant CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2021-CV-2051 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Edwin Rashad Dudley Rockdale County, Georgia By Order of the Court for service by publication dated 08/02/2021, you are hereby notified that on the 30th day of July , 2021, Plaintiff Zakkiyna Freeman Dudley filed suit against you for COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Rockdale County, and to serve upon Plaintiffs attorney, Russel Davis Moore V of Nation, Moore & Associates, LLC, at 957 Bank Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012, an answer in writing within 60 days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication. Witness, the Honorable Nancy N. Bills, Chief Judge of the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia. This 2nd day of August 2021. /s/ The Honorable Nancy N. Bills, Chief Judge Superior Court of Rockdale County Rockdale Judicial Circuit 909-45139 8/18 25 9/1 8 2021.

