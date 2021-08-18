IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN THE INTEREST OF: J. P. SEX: MALE DOB: 06/10/2004 Case # 2100242 S. P. SEX: MALE DOB: 10/24/2008 Case # 2100243 C. P. SEX: MALE DOB: 01/02/2010 Case # 2100241 B. C. SEX: FEMALE DOB: 03/11/2014 Case # 2100244 L. P. SEX: MALE DOB: 08/24/2017 Case # 2100245 CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE SUMMONS TO: John Doe and any other person claiming to have a parental interest in the child named above born to Hope Peavy on the date above-listed You are hereby notified that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed before the Juvenile Court of Rockdale County by the Georgia Department of Human Services by and through its' agent Rockdale Department of Family and Children Services (hereinafter referred to as "the Department"). You are hereby commanded personally or by attorney to be and appear at the Rockdale County Juvenile Court for a hearing to be held the Juvenile Court of Rockdale County, 922 Court Street, Room 103, Conyers, Georgia 30012, on the 8th day of November 2021, at 1:30 p.m., then and there to answer the Departments Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and to answer why the Departments prayers for relief should not be granted. The Findings of Fact and Orders of Disposition made pursuant to the provisional hearing will become the final order by this Court unless the parents appear at the final hearing. The final hearing is only for the parent(s) who do not appear personally, or by attorney, at the provisional hearing. That by reason of this Courts Order for Service by Publication dated the 13th day of August, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court, and serve upon Jennifer Cline, counsel for Rockdale Department of Family and Children Services, whose address is P.O. Box 52, Covington, GA 30015, an answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights within sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication. NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your children. A copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights in reference to the above-named children may be obtained from the Clerks office located at the courthouse in Rockdale County, during business hours. Court hearing(s) of your case has been scheduled to be heard by this Court at the location, date, and times as stated above. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your parental rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your children, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your children. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your children. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your children or make any decisions affecting your children or your childrens earnings or property. Your children will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are Terminated: (1) You will be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your childrens care unless and until your children are adopted; and (2) Your children can still inherit from you unless and until your children are adopted. Pursuant to statute, you are put on notice that as a father you may lose all rights to your child(ren) named above and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights to such child(ren) unless, within 30 days of receipt of notice, you file: (1) A petition to legitimate such child(ren); and (2) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Court in which the termination of parental rights proceeding is pending. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses on brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerks office which is: (770) 278-7777. SO ORDERED, this 13 day of August, 2021. DaVincia Thurmon, Deputy Clerk III Juvenile Court of Rockdale County Rockdale Judicial Circuit 913-45277 8/18 25 9/1 8 2021.