Gary David Nock joined his Savior in heaven on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He was far too young. Born in Denver in 1948, Gary was the second of four children for Roy and Betty Nock, and their only boy. He spent his childhood delivering the Denver Post with his red and white Schwinn, eating brown sugar by the spoonful with his grandfather (after they were certain Grandma had boarded the city bus), and pestering his sisters.