Rain a boost to firefighters in Northwest Montana

Widespread rain across Northwest Montana has been a boon for firefighters while they deal with several blazes in the region.

According to the National Weather Service, a low-pressure front was set to descend on the Northern Rockies through Wednesday, bringing widespread rainfall and displacing much of the wildfire smoke currently blanketing the region.

There remains a good chance for at least a half-inch of rainfall for locations along the Continental Divide and across southwestern Montana.

Forecasters also said two low-pressure systems will swing across the Northern Rockies this weekend and early next week. A low-pressure system this weekend may give north-central Idaho a better chance of widespread measurable rainfall.

The second low-pressure system is projected to move quickly over Northwest Montana early next week, which may produce rain from Missoula northward.

Daytime temperatures will cool to nearly 20 degrees below the seasonal average by Wednesday with some locations experiencing near record-setting cold.

LOCALLY, ONE new wildfire popped up northwest of Marion Tuesday morning.

The Elbow Fire was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was burning in grass and timber along Pleasant Valley Road about 5 miles northeast of Dahl Lake.

The blaze was listed at 16.5 acres Tuesday afternoon, according to Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation spokesman Ernie Nace.

Nace said the rain was a big help to firefighters' efforts.

"The rain is very welcomed and I don't think this one will give us too many problems," Nace said. "We have a dozer line around it as well as hose lays."

Nace said state DNRC crews were battling the blaze with firefighters from Marion, Smith Valley and South Kalispell. Four engines were also in use.

"No structures are threatened at this time and we are still investigating the cause," Nace said.

The Hay Creek Fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres a few miles west of Polebridge. It is listed at 30% containment, according to Flathead National Forest officials.

Last Saturday, engines from Glacier National Park and the DNRC worked to mop up hot spots in the southwest corner of the fire. Sunday crews mopped up additional spots along Hay Creek Road and were patrolling the area.

Fire officials reported that the Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the fire assisted with initial attack on the Big Hawk fire near the Jewel Basin last Friday, and on Sunday it flew to the Boulder 2700 Fire to assist with bucket drops of water. Crews and equipment are working to complete control lines.

ACCORDING TO Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire officials, the Boulder 2700 Fire, located 8 miles east of Polson, is a little more than 2,000 acres with 46% containment.

Sawyers continue to fell fire-weakened trees along Montana 35. Officials say drivers need to be aware of existing hazards and to not stop in the fire area because of rolling rocks and debris, smoke, firefighter engines and crew vehicles, aircraft and utility vehicles.

Red flag conditions Monday in Sanders County played a role in the Thorne Creek Fire growing to nearly 36,000 acres, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. It is still listed at 15% containment as it burns north of Thompson Falls on the Lolo National Forest. It is rated the top priority fire in Montana.

A public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. The meeting will be recorded and posted on the West Lolo Complex YouTube and Facebook accounts.

On Monday, Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel canceled the pre-evacuation warning for the Graves Northeast, Graves Southeast and Harlow zones. He also lowered the Ashley zone evacuation level to pre-evacuation. The Thompson River Zone remains under an evacuation order.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems, and the West Fork of Fishtrap Road, including the campground, due to increased fire activity. The ACM Road closure remains in effect.

While significant fire activity above the Thompson River canyon created a large column Monday afternoon, fire crews continued working along the road to protect the residences.

Hot-shot crews monitored the less intense backing fire as it moved down toward the road and battled it. Structure protection crews turned on pumps and sprinklers to dampen vegetation around homes. Fire personnel worked through the night to ensure homes were protected. There have not been any reports of structures being damaged or lost, according to fire officials.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, a single-engine air tanker dropped retardant on Priscilla Peak to protect the lookout and a radio tower in that area.

ON THE Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires in Lincoln County, firefighters experienced a mixed bag of results on Monday.

Burnt Peak, listed at 4,066 acres with 29% containment, jumped the primary containment line on the west edge, forcing crews to move behind the alternate line on the West Fork Keeler Creek drainage. Fire officials said heavy equipment was on site Tuesday morning, reinforcing and prepping the alternate lines as the fire progresses around Lafoe Mountain.

Additional water systems are being added on Callahan Creek Road for future firefighting efforts. Fire crept north past the 404C Road and crews planned to reinforce containment lines along it. Additional roads and ridgetops are being scouted for future containment lines.

A new temporary flight restriction went into effect Tuesday, responding to changes in the fire perimeter. Residents of North Fork Keeler Creek are on a pre-evacuation notice.

Fire crews working the South Yaak Fire achieved full containment along the Eastside Road at the end of their shift Monday, fire officials said. The eastern flank of the fire was active between Arbo Creek and North Fork O'Brien Creek, and has progressed past Feeder Mountain.

Heavy equipment is constructing indirect lines while engines and hand crews are building direct lines near Arbo and Prospect creeks. A spot fire crossed the 2380 Road Monday. The night shift was discontinued due to remote access and safety concerns.

Residents of Eastside Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Seventeen Mile Creek and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice. These area roads are not open to the public.

The Three Rivers Ranger District has several areas, roads, and trails closed or restricted for public safety due to fire management activities related to the Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires. More information about the closures can be found at fs.usda.gov/alerts/kootenai/alerts-notices.

