Edgecombe County, NC

Robert "Bobby" Wayne Williams

Rocky Mount Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert ”Bobby” Wayne Williams, age 75 passed away Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born in Edgecombe County on August 18, 1945, he was the son of the late Mildred Daughtridge Williams and James “Jimmy” Williams. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Daniel “Sport” Williams and grandson, Carson Rhodes. Bobby is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Williams; his daughter, Trina Williams Rhodes and husband, Aaron Rhodes; grandchildren, Collin and Anna, all of Tarboro; a daughter, Cindy and husband, Ray Everette; two grandchildren, Miranda and Caitlyn; and three great grandchildren, all of Nashville, NC; two brothers, James “Teddy” Williams and Jerome “Jerry” Williams and wife, Scottie of Rocky Mount. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Bobby was a good and generous man who always had a good joke or story to share . He graduated West Edgecombe HS in 1963. He was a hard worker and an excellent provider for his family. He was employed with Moore Paint and Wallpaper of Rocky Mount for most of his adult life. Later at the age of 71 and due to his declining health he retired as a superintendent with Smithson in Rocky Mount. Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Hospital Dr. Tarboro NC. The service will be held on Wednesday, August 18th- Visitation with family at 1:00pm and Funeral following at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends at other times at 103 or 135 Lanie Ln. Tarboro.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

