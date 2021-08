Heading into the 1st golf match of the season, the Beech Grove Girls were determined to get off to a tremendous start at the beautiful Brickyard Golf Course in Speedway. Dori Hines the unquestioned leader of the group was matched up against Speedways #1. Dori made a number of terrific shots giving her a total 6 hole score of 43, edging out her opponent on her home course by one stroke!! Ella Burd, and Anjolea Borden were playing in their first golf match and they both played really well. Shooting 47,49 respectively for their 6 hole total! Both Ella and Anjolea had great shots on a number of holes helping ease their nerves and giving them confidence.