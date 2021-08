A project to revamp a mostly vacant office building in the City of Howell has been granted final approvals. The Planning Commission met Wednesday night and unanimously granted site plan approval for what will be known as The 645 Building on Grand River. The mostly vacant 1950’s office building was formerly occupied by Citizens Insurance. A multi-level addition with a primarily glass atrium will be constructed in the rear of the building, which will become the artificial front and serve as the new entryway from the parking lot in back. There are no specific tenants as of yet but the vision is medical or office uses.