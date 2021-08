Our “leaders” in Washington are running the asylum USA per their perfect plan. To protect us from the potentially deadly disease sweeping the world, people from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, etc. cannot enter our country without absolute proof of vaccination - plus being masked up all the time. But the masses of maskless, unvaccinated “guests” pouring over our southern border are not only welcomed, but loaded by the thousands everyday to be sent around every corner of our country to greet all of us. Goodness, one does have to wonder why the new deadly Delta variant is sweeping the nation.