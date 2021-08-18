EDITORIAL: North Port aquatic center is paying off

ARCADIA — Symptom-free, they wander in, clogging DeSoto County’s largest health provider. ER waiting lines at the 49-bed DeSoto Memorial Hospital in recent weeks have been near capacity, in part because healthy locals sought coronavirus screenings — not what emergency rooms provide. Maybe an aunt was exposed or pre-travel testing was required, visitors had complained. But that indifference ruins otherwise normal ER waiting times, placing the truly ill at greater risk, a DeSoto Memorial spokesperson said. “Emergency departments are not designated (COVID-19) testing sites,” DeSoto Memorial spokesperson Sarah Hipp said. “If (you) are not experiencing a medical condition that requires examination and treatment, please seek an alternate testing location.”