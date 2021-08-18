LETTER: Biden has brought troubled times for all

A reader recently asked how Trump's policies compared to Biden's. It will not take much space to answer. Trump's policies were the complete opposite of what we have today. Record employment, folks being lifted out of poverty at record levels, our allies were paying their bills, our adversaries were held in check, our borders were secured, inflation was held in check, our cities were safer and law enforcement supported, and a vaccine developed in record time to deal with Covid-19. And, we were also energy independent. Others could be listed but these are representative of Trump's policies.