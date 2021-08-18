Cancel
Presidential Election

LETTER: Biden has brought troubled times for all

 8 days ago

A reader recently asked how Trump's policies compared to Biden's. It will not take much space to answer. Trump's policies were the complete opposite of what we have today. Record employment, folks being lifted out of poverty at record levels, our allies were paying their bills, our adversaries were held in check, our borders were secured, inflation was held in check, our cities were safer and law enforcement supported, and a vaccine developed in record time to deal with Covid-19. And, we were also energy independent. Others could be listed but these are representative of Trump's policies.

Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?

Looking back on that first meeting more than two years ago, it’s amazing to me how well it all worked. It was the quarterly meeting of the Mainstream Media Marxists, MMM for short. We met in the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria basement in Washington, D.C. That was James Carville’s idea. He had planted a rumor with the right-wing outrage machine that the place was a haven for Democratic sex traffickers. If a bunch of Democrats and Marxist reporters walked in there, it would just feed the conspiracy.
Presidential Electionworcestermag.com

First Person: Writer believes Biden Administration is destroying America

The Biden Administration is destroying America in every respect and, in doing so, is failing the people of this country. Border Security: You've opened the gates to a flood of illegal entrants with no idea of their background and objectives in coming here. Many are COVID-positive and, when relocated to who-knows-where are threatening to bring the pandemic back in force. Since you invited them and each border crossing breaks existing law, you are an accessory to a Federal crime. Shame on you.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Blame Biden supporters and voters, not Biden, for Afghanistan

As the current quagmire in Afghanistan progresses, it becomes clearer each day the situation was grossly mishandled. There were claims by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that no one could have predicted what happened. This was, in turn, questioned as reports emerged of a memo in the State Department predicting exactly what happened. As president, Joe Biden has received much of the criticism for the debacle. However, such criticism is a “low-hanging fruit argument.” The real blame lies with Biden supporters and voters. They were the people that voted him into office.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

President Biden’s democracy agenda is in trouble

President Biden told the world that the most important struggle of the 21st century was between democracies and autocracies — and he promised that the United States would lead the fight. Eight months into his presidency, the autocrats are the ones on the march. As democracies collapse, so do the aspirations of millions for greater dignity, agency and freedom. Afghanistan is just the latest example. Let’s hope it’s the last.

