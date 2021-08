You can get to the top of your profession, regardless of where you came from. When I came to New York with 60 dollars in my pocket and no contacts or introductions, it was with a dream to get into the publishing business. It was a combination of ambition, skills, luck and timing that put me on a path to begin to build a career. In the beginning, I was concerned that I didn’t go to the right school or have family or professional contacts. Ultimately, none of that mattered.