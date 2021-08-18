Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

LETTER: Poor excuses for not taking the vaccine

 8 days ago

I am so tired of the fake controversy with the Covid vaccine. I am a three-time cancer victor. I got vaccinated ASAP. My family did as well, most of them, those that didn’t have their excuses. Mostly being “I don’t trust the government.”. The government distributed the vaccine. Most of...

PharmaceuticalsNOLA.com

Will Sutton: Time for the excuses to end and for vaccine mandates to begin

With the official approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, there should be no more doubt about its efficacy and effectiveness and there should be no concerns about the legal impact of vaccine mandates. Though we have three vaccines that were authorized for emergency use, we have one blessed with the full authority and weight of the United States government — and it’s time for us to use the muscle to require vaccinations.
PharmaceuticalsINFORUM

Letter: Fox News has encouraged viewers to get the vaccine

We’ve heard many medical professionals on Fox, as well as many other news stations and newspapers, indicate that after having COVID, most individuals carry COVID antibodies which provide as much as six times the protection from COVID as the vaccines do, therefore those individuals may not need to be vaccinated. There are also studies which link vaccination problems with some individuals who already have the antibodies.
IndustryJohnson City Press

No more excuses, the vaccine has full approval

On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech received full FDA approval, leaving those hesitant to get a vaccine because they only had emergency use authorization little left to worry about. To gain full approval, the vaccine, which will now be marketed under the brand name...
Public HealthPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Frustrated by the ‘many excuses and rationalizations’ of unvaccinated Staten Islanders (letter to the editor)

The juxtaposition of two articles about COVID-19 in the Aug. 6 edition of the Advance was jarring to say the least. One warns that infections, hospitalizations and deaths on the Island are increasing and the other highlighted the many excuses and rationalizations unvaccinated islanders fall back on to avoid any personal or social responsibility to defeat this deadly virus.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: Forum letter promotes vaccine misinformation

The letter by Stephanie Manesis titled “Don't force vaccines on young athletes” contains falsified data. The letter is misinformation. Manesis said over 6,000 people died “from the COVID vaccines.” That is false. The CDC data shows that over 6,000 people just happened to die at some point in time after getting vaccinated. The elderly were the first group to get vaccinated in large numbers. Is it any surprise that lots of elderly people died in the past several months?
San Bernardino, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Critical race theory takes critical thinking: Letters

There is at least one letter in the paper a week talking about critical race theory. Unfortunately, most of the people riled up about critical race theory are missing a critical component of intelligent debate. I’m talking about, of course, critical thinking. Once all of these letter writers (who curiously seem to agree that critical race theory, masks, and vaccinations are all infringing on their freedom) practice their critical thinking skills, I’m sure they’ll realize there’s actually nothing to fear about critical race theory. It is simply telling the truth about America. And what purpose does truth serve? It sets you free. Until these people realize that they’ll continue to be “freedumb” fighters — not freedom fighters.
PharmaceuticalsHerald Times

Letter: Vaccine requirement deserves a thanks

According to the CDC, 35 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S., and 609,853 Americans have died from it. We owe it to ourselves to prevent this pandemic from becoming worse than it already is. History will judge us by how well we responded to this crisis....
Public HealthLancaster Online

Vaccination is the answer (letter)

Here we go again. New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are at their highest levels in months. Mask mandates are being implemented and considered. Still, there is a segment of the population that’s refusing to get vaccinated. The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective. The virus doesn’t care about your religion or your politics.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Enough excuses. Get vaccinated so we can all move on

It’s time to get over it. We shouldn’t even be having the conversation concerning making vaccinations mandatory — people should take responsibility for themselves. This attitude of willful ignorance is pervasive in conversations concerning the topic of the pandemic, at first, and now on to vaccinations. Our hospital officials, local...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Tribune-Review

Editorial: A covid vaccine is fully approved — no excuses now

In December 2020, the first shots in the war against covid-19 were fired into the arms of health care workers with the emergency-use authorization of a vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Those were followed by another similar authorization for a Moderna vaccine two weeks later, and then in early 2021, Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot was given the same green light.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Anti-vaccination attitudes are selfish

When we take actions that deliberately put others at risk of harm, the result is oppression, not freedom or liberty. Have something on your mind? Send to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser. Letters under 200 words have the best chance of being published. Writers should disclose any personal or professional connections with the subjects of their letters. Letters are edited for accuracy, clarity and length.
Health Servicesyoursun.com

LETTER: Work, and needs, never cease at Andes

Sometimes, the practice of medicine seems very exotic and suspenseful. The influence of movies and television is somewhat responsible. Even at the Andes Clinic we get involved in cutting-edge care as far as the treatment of cancer, hepatitis, and joint replacement. But, day-in and day-out, the management of hypertension and...
Environmentyoursun.com

LETTER: Take action now on climate change

As a recent front-page article in the Daily Sun reported, some 200 scientists from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed that our lack of bold action on climate has had dire consequences. The report filed by these scientists outlines a number of chilling scenarios we face in the years ahead.
Societyyoursun.com

LETTER: Fighting corruption and seeking free speech

First of all I'd like to say that I am not a Nazi. What they do not tell you is I'm comparing Hitler's flag to the blue line flag. We are repeating history. The German Nazi police wanted you to worship their flag and now the police want you to worship the desecrated American flag with the blue line.
Immigrationyoursun.com

LETTER: Immigration problems not a simple issue

A recent piece published in The Daily Sun by Laura Collins and William McKenzie of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, offers illuminating details about the complexities of the immigration issue. They provide evidence, for example, that disputes the claim often heard on right-wing media, that borders under the Biden...
Ulster County, NYTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Vaccination is a community responsibility

According to our Ulster County Dashboard, the town of Rochester has 12 COVID cases and Marbletown and Rosendale have 0. Yes 0!. Last year all three had zero in September. These three areas make up the Rondout Valley School District. It’s up to you Rochester to bring the cases down so we can have a safe school year. Its up to all of us to mask up for our children.
Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: We must hold our officials accountable

If you haven’t read George Orwell’s "1984" in the past or lately, take the time to give it a read. The parallels to today are breathtaking. We are re-writing history, changing the meaning of words (or removing them from our language), letting the government dictate how we live our lives. We are letting bureaucrats write rules and laws affecting us with no concern to the consequences. We are allowing censorship by the media, shutting down any question or opposition to what is reported.

