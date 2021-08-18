LETTER: Poor excuses for not taking the vaccine

There is at least one letter in the paper a week talking about critical race theory. Unfortunately, most of the people riled up about critical race theory are missing a critical component of intelligent debate. I’m talking about, of course, critical thinking. Once all of these letter writers (who curiously seem to agree that critical race theory, masks, and vaccinations are all infringing on their freedom) practice their critical thinking skills, I’m sure they’ll realize there’s actually nothing to fear about critical race theory. It is simply telling the truth about America. And what purpose does truth serve? It sets you free. Until these people realize that they’ll continue to be “freedumb” fighters — not freedom fighters.